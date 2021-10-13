Rich Brian to make acting debut in music drama film ‘Jamojaya’

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has reportedly landed his first major acting role.

He will make his debut in Justin Chon’s upcoming music drama film, Jamojaya, per Deadline.

Brian will play a young up-and-coming rapper whose escalating popularity leads him to confront his relationship with his father, who has to deal with handing over the reins of his career to a new manager and label.

Advertisement

The film, which reportedly wrapped recently in Hawaii, is being written, produced, and directed by Chon (Blue Bayou, Gook). Chon has described the film as a “break-up story” between a father and son.

The film, which has yet to receive a release date, is also being produced by Alan Pao (Under The Silver Lake) and executive-produced by Chris Lee (Superman Returns), Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians), Jennifer J. Pritzker, and Shaun Sanghani (The Fallout).

In an Instagram story earlier today, Brian reposted the news and wrote: “Not under the radar anymore.”

The rapper’s involvement in the film reportedly stems from 88rising’s first-look TV and film deal with Sony Pictures.

Rich Brian most recently contributed five original songs to the official soundtrack for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including its lead single, ‘Run It’ featuring DJ Snake and Rick Ross.

In early September, Brian became the first Indonesian musician to hit the 10million monthly listener mark on Spotify. The rapper expressed his gratitude via a Twitter post: “I would not have been able to do this without you amazing and hot people that bump my music. Thank you with all my heart.”

Advertisement

Rich Brian is also scheduled to perform at 88rising’s 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival, happening in November. The festival will feature the likes of Joji, CL, Stephanie Poetri and more.