Rich people mocked for missing point of ‘Saltburn’ with TikTok trend

Wealthy people on TikTok have been mocked for “missing the point” of the movie Saltburn.

Emerald Fennell’s class satire has become a social media sensation since its release on Amazon Prime Video last month, with viewers finding themselves entranced by the lavish lifestyles of the absurdly rich characters in the film.

It stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a middle-class interloper who poses as a scholarship student from a working-class background in order to strike up a friendship with Jacob Elordi’s wealthy aristocrat Felix Catton at Oxford University.

Advertisement

Oliver is eventually invited by Felix to spend the summer at his family home, called Saltburn – a large mansion in the British countryside.

At the end of the film, Oliver dances naked around the Saltburn mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, moving through the property’s various grand rooms and hallways.

Wealthy TikTok users have since been recreating Keoghan’s dance on the social media platform, using it as an opportunity to show off own lavish homes.

However, many social media users have mocked those recreating the dance for “missing the point” of Saltburn, which is to satirise the absurdity of the lives of the upper classes.

One person wrote: “It’s so funny to me that rich people are using Saltburn to show off, totally missing the point of the film.”

Advertisement

“Imagine flexing this after watching that film…did you actually watch the film?” added another. “It’s amazing how many people didn’t understand the point of Saltburn.”

Another person joked: “Can I come and stay with you for the summer?”

Saltburn gave rich people a trend to do and I love it pic.twitter.com/Sl4GJJZDPa — garçon (@boymolish) January 1, 2024

@screenshothq A new TikTok trend shows people filming their mansions and luxurious lifestyles with the text “when saltburn hits a little too close to home”. What do you think of it?! #saltburnmovie #trending #saltburnfilm ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

In a four-star review of Saltburn, NME wrote: ‘Fennell’s rich tapestry gradually unravels, and we lurch, bow tie askew, half-empty bottle of Dom Pérignon clutched in one hand, towards a gripping finale. Saltburn isn’t the most talked-about party of the year, but you shouldn’t miss it all the same.”