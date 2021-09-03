Richard E. Grant heartbroken by death of wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant has said he is heartbroken in a tribute to his wife of 35 years following her death earlier this week.

The actor, best known for his roles in films such as Withnail And I and Jack And Sarah, revealed in a social media post that Joan Washington, a voice coach, had died on Thursday night (September 2). A cause of death was not given.

Sharing a video on Twitter of the two of them dancing together to The Platters’ ‘Only You’, he wrote: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.”

He added: “To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

Grant, who recently starred in Marvel’s TV series Loki, also shared a series of broken heart emojis.

Washington trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and had nearly 40 years experience working in the film industry as a voice and dialect coach. Some of the people she worked with included Anne Hathaway (The Witches) and Emma Stone (The Favourite).

In a joint interview with The Independent in 2011, Grant recalled meeting Washington for the first time.

He said: “I met her at the Actors Centre in London. She was wearing a boiler suit and had fairly short, cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and was chain-smoking, which I thought was insane.

“She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic.

“I thought that she was really cute and all that. It was December 1982.”

The pair married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.