Ricky Gervais jokes he “wants to try and get cancelled” on upcoming standup show

Ricky Gervais has joked that he “wants to try and get cancelled” on his next standup show.

The After Life writer says he’s “putting everything into” new series Armageddon – and that he wants to go “all out there” with his material.

Gervais told Heat: “I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever. It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all-out there (via The Mirror).

“It’s about the end of the world and how we’re going to destroy ourselves for lots of reasons, whether it’s media stupidity, or the actual end of the world.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday (January 31), Gervais said that no subject should be “off-limits” in comedy.

“There’s no subject you shouldn’t joke about,” he explained. “It depends on the joke. As a journalist, there’s nothing you wouldn’t write about. It depends on your angle, right? I think a lot of this pious offence comes from people mistaking the target of the joke with the subject.”

He continued: “You can joke about anything, but it depends on what the actual target is. If you use irony and people see that at face value and think you’re saying one thing but you’re actually saying the opposite.”

In a four-star review of After Life season three, NME said: “They don’t make television like After Life anymore. They don’t make them much like Ricky Gervais either.

“This, the third and final instalment of the polarising writer/actor/comedian’s Netflix dramedy about grief is unapologetically nasty, saccharine, lovely and poignant. It’s also often a bit of a mess, a little bit like life itself.”