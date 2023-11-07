Ridley Scott tells ‘Napoleon’ critics to “get a life” after pointing out historical inaccuracies

Ridley Scott has little time for anyone pointing out historical errors in his upcoming film Napoleon.

The director was asked by the New Yorker about responses to the film’s trailer, namely TV historian Dan Snow’s TikTok breakdown of inaccuracies – including Napoleon’s involvement at the 1798 Battle of the Pyramids and how he “never” led a French cavalry charge.

“Get a life,” Scott told the outlet in response.

Speaking about his process, the director added: “I tend to be visual above all things, before the written word.”

Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in the film, which follows the French leader’s rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). Other cast members include Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles and Rupert Everett.

The historical epic will be released in cinemas from November 22, with a four-hour director’s cut set to arrive on Apple TV+ at a later date. The theatrical cut spans 157 minutes.

Scott previously told a journalist to “go fuck yourself” after he said 2021’s The Last Duel was “more realistic” than his past films like Robin Hood and Kingdom Of Heaven.

“Sir, fuck you,” Scott said in response. “Fuck you. Thank you very much. Fuck you. Go fuck yourself, sir. Go on.”

The director is currently working on the sequel to Gladiator starring Paul Mescal, who plays the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus from the original film.

Recently, Scott explained that he cast Mescal after watching Normal People.

“I was thinking, ‘Who the hell is this Paul Mescal?’ and then I watched the whole series,” Scott said. “And then, suddenly, Gladiator 2 came up, because the script was working pretty well. And I kept thinking about Paul. And that was it.”

Gladiator 2 is set to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.