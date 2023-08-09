Riley Keough got film set shut down after eating peanuts and nearly kissing allergic Andrew Garfield

Riley Keough has revealed she once got a film set shut down after eating peanuts before a kissing scene with Andrew Garfield.

The actor, who starred opposite Garfield in 2018’s Under The Silver Lake, recalled the “stressful” experience during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew,” Keough said. “And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?’”

After Keough said she wasn’t sure, the makeup artist “ran away” to flag down a producer. “The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down,’” she recalled. “It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set.”

She added: “It was just kind of like, ‘Oh fuck, that’s crazy.’ But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea.”

Directed by David Robert Mitchell (It Follows), Under The Silver Lake is a neo-noir black comedy which follows Sam (Garfield) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of his neighbour Sarah (Keough).

Other cast members include Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez, Don McManus, Jeremy Bobb and Riki Lindhome.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “It’s so close to being great, but its mystery doesn’t have enough atmosphere or darkness to really suck you in. Its dig into the dark bits of Hollywood feels like a path too well trodden.”

Earlier this year, Keough played the lead role in Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, opposite Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.