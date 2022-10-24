Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death confirmed as multiple organ failure

Robbie Coltrane died from a number of conditions including multiple organ failure, according to reports.

The actor, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, died aged 72 on October 14 in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.

According to The Mirror, his death certificate lists multiple organ failure, sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, Type 2 diabetes, heart block and obesity as the cause of death.

Robbie’s death is said to have been registered by his former wife, Rhona Gemmell, who he had remained close with after they split in 2003.

In the statement announcing his death, his agent Belinda Wright described Coltrane as a “unique talent” who “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world” for his role as Hagrid.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” Wright added. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Along with Harry Potter, Coltrane was known for playing Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in TV series Cracker and starring in James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.

Stephen Fry, who starred alongside Coltrane in ITV comedy Alfresco, paid tribute, writing: “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, ‘Alfresco’. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Other stars who paid tribute included Jools Holland, Hugh Laurie, Jack Dee and Nicola Sturgeon.