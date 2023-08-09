Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro’s cause of death confirmed

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died aged 19 from an accidental drug overdose.

His cause of death was confirmed by the New York City chief medical examiner’s office to People on Tuesday (August 8). According to the examiner, his death was from “the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine”.

Leandro’s death was announced by his mother, Drena De Niro, on Instagram last month (July 3). A few days later, Drena spoke out about the circumstances around his death.

When asked about his death on Instagram, Drena wrote: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever.”

In her original post announcing Leandro’s death, she wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that my love alone could have saved you.”

Robert De Niro released a statement last month saying he was “deeply distressed” by the death of his “beloved” grandson, who had an acting credit in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Drena, 51, was adopted by De Niro during his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott. The couple were married from 1976 to 1988, and also share a son named Raphael, 46.

The actor welcomed his seventh child, Gia, in April this year with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.