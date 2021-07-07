Robert Downey Sr., the father of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr., has died.

The 85-year-old passed away in his sleep at his home in New York, according to his son.

Downey Jr. confirmed his father’s death on Instagram, writing that his dad was “a true maverick filmmaker” who “remained remarkably optimistic” throughout “the ravages of Parkinson’s [disease]”.

Among Downey Sr.’s most notable credits were appearances in To Live And Die In LA, Boogie Nights and Magnolia. His last role was in 2011’s Tower Heist.

He was last seen on TV back in 2015 when he made an uncredited appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Downey Sr. also wrote and directed projects including the 1961 short Ball’s Bluff before his bigger budget offerings Putney Swope in 1969 and Greaser’s Palace in 1972.

The late actor married his first wife Elsie Ann Ford in 1962.

They had two children, actress-writer Allyson Downey in 1963 and Robert Downey Jr. in 1965. Allyson and Robert were cast in Downey Sr.’s 1970 film Pound.

The couple divorced in 1982, and Downey Sr. married second wife Laura Ernst in 1991. Following her death, he married Rosemary Rogers in 1998, who he was with until he died.

Downey Sr. and Jr. also shared the screen together in two films – Johnny Be Good and Hail Caesar.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. recently ruled out any potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Iron Man actor responded to rumours that his character might make an appearance in the upcoming Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson – despite Iron Man having died in Avengers: Endgame.

“I’m assuming that the Marvel thing is at a slower speed now, or are you done with that now?” Ozark star Jason Bateman asked.

“That’s all done,” Downey Jr. said in response.

Black Widow is released in cinemas and on Disney+ this Friday (July 9).