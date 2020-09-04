Robert Downey Jr. has ruled out any potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Iron Man actor responded to rumours that his character might make an appearance in the upcoming Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson – despite Iron Man having died in Avengers: Endgame.

On the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Robert Downey Jr. shared his thoughts on the future.

Advertisement

“I’m assuming that the Marvel thing is at a slower speed now, or are you done with that now?” Ozark star Jason Bateman asked.

“That’s all done,” Downey Jr. said in response.

Black Widow is currently set for release on October 28. The film will revisit Scarlett Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, inbetween two Avengers films, Civil War and Infinity War.

The film will also star Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr announced a new project earlier this year, moving towards DC with new Netflix show Sweet Tooth based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Jeff Lemire.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

Advertisement

The series is set to follow Gus, a boy who is part deer who leaves his home in the forest to discover a new world.

Robert Downey Jr. will not star in Sweet Tooth, instead casting Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte. James Brolin will voice the narrator.

There is no release date confirmed yet for Sweet Tooth, which will feature eight one-hour episodes.