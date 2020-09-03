The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Filming for the Matt Reeves-helmed movie has been halted just days after it resumed after being put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Now, the lead star, who plays the titular character, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair, bringing production to a grinding halt again.

The cast and crew had been filming just outside of London.

Warner Bros shared a statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.

“Filming is temporarily paused.”

NME has reached out to Pattinson’s representatives for comment.

This news comes after a brand new trailer for the film was released last month, giving fans a first look at the movie, with just 25% of the film having reportedly been shot.

This has not been the first obstacle that the project has had to face. Originally Ben Affleck was supposed to reprise the role he filled for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

The Batman is expected to be released in US cinemas on October 1, 2021. Its original release date of June 25 was already shifted due to delays related to the coronavirus.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed, but production was initially confirmed to be able to resume this week, on the condition of shooting on purpose-built sets rather than on location as was the case before the global lockdown.