Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ has wrapped production

Production on The Batman has finally finished up, director Matt Reeves has confirmed.

After multiple COVID-19-related delays, the Robert Pattinson-starring film is currently set to hit screens on March 4, 2022.

Yesterday (March 13), Reeves shared an on-set photo along with the hashtags #LastDay and #TheBatman, confirming that the film has indeed finished its production stage.

Production on The Batman was delayed once again last month due to a crew member testing positive for coronavirus.

“Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large,” an inside source told The Sun.

“While this proves Warner Bros’ testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for ten days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film’s most spectacular scenes.”

This isn’t the first time the film has been delayed due to coronavirus. Production was suspended for six months in March last year, when much of the world was sent into lockdown amid the global pandemic.

Shortly after filming resumed, it was halted once more when it was reported Pattinson tested positive for the virus in September.

Production was postponed a third time in November, when a stuntman was forced to isolate along with his bubble, after also being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, is slated to be released on March 4, 2022.