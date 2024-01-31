Robin Williams “would still be alive” if friend Christopher Reeve hadn’t died says Glenn Close

Glenn Close has claimed that Robin Williams “would still be alive” had it not been for the death of Christopher Reeve in 2004.

Williams, who died in 2014 by suicide, was good friends with Reeve, who died from cardiac arrest 10 years prior.

The revelation comes from a new documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which explores the life and times of the late actor, who was left paralysed after being thrown from a horse during a competition in Virginia in 1995.

Advertisement

The documentary also featured his friendship with Williams, who died after struggling with a misdiagnosed neurodegenerative disorder. Following Williams’ death, an autopsy revealed that he had advanced stages of Lewy body dementia.

The Fatal Attraction star, close, suggested that Williams’ death might not have happened if Reeve hadn’t passed. Close said in the documentary: “I always felt that if Chris was still around, Robin would still be alive.”

Back in 2017, Close made similar comments at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s annual charity gala. According to ET News, Close said on their friendship: “It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both.”

She recalled how, on the set of The World According To Gary, Reeve “would literally swoop in, piloting his own plane, scoop Robin up, and away they would fly for the weekend”.

She continued: “On Sunday, late afternoon, Chris would swoop back in and deliver Robin back – I have to say a little worse for wear.”

Advertisement

The 101 Dalmatians added on the pair’s friendship: “They were living the kind of fast and crazy life that our business can hand to you if you become a wildly famous phenomenon, practically overnight.”

Elsewhere, last month Jessica Chastain expressed her regret over not thanking Williams for her career success.

For help and advice on mental health: