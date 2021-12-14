‘Roh’ emerges as top winner at 31st Malaysia Film Festival

Malaysian indie horror film Roh emerged as the biggest winner of the 31st Malaysia Film Festival (FFM) last Friday (December 10).

Director Emir Ezwan’s first feature film, Roh – which was Malaysia’s official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category – clinched six trophies, including Best Film.

According to Berita Harian, the film also won the Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Junainah M. Lojong), Best Child Actress, Best Costume Design and Best Musical Score categories.

Apart from the trophies, Emir also received the Digital Content Fund worth RM500,000 from Finas.

Watch the award ceremony held by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre below.

Meanwhile, Zahir Omar bagged Most Promising Director for Fly By Night. The thriller also took home the Best Editing award, the New Straits Times reported.

Actors Zul Ariffin and Remy Ishak won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for the action film Sangkar. The movie also won for Best Director (Kabir Bhatia), Best Art Direction, and Best Makeup. The Best Actress award went to Sinje Lee for the film The Garden Of Evening Mists.

Fify Azmi won Most Promising Actress for her role in Wira, while Most Promising Actor went to Anding Indrawani for the Iban-language flick Headhunter.

Veteran actress Fauziah Nawi received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Special Behind The Scenes Award went to composer Ahmad Nawab.

Akhirnya dapat jumpa Emir Ezwan untuk serahkan trofi yang dimenanginya di #FFM31 semalam. Terima kasih kepada para juri & semua yang memberi sokongan selama ini ❤️ #filemROH pic.twitter.com/r1NJob2uTV — Kuman Pictures (@KumanPictures) December 11, 2021

FFM31, which was held to celebrate Malaysia’s best films of 2019, was initially scheduled for April 18, 2020, but the ceremony was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest round of the awards saw 55 entries, consisting of movies and films in Malay, 11 in Tamil, eight in Chinese, and two each in English and the native Iban language.

The two-hour award show, hosted by Awal Ashaari and Sharifah Shahirah, was attended by more than 1,300 people, NST reported.

The winners of the 31st Malaysia Film Festival are:

Best Cinematography – Low Soon Keong (Fly By Night)

Best Child Actress – Putri Qaseh (Roh)

Best Theme Song – Come On (Suatu Ketika)

Best Editor – Heng Yin Chau (Fly By Night)

Most Promising Actress – Fify Azmi (Wira)

Most Promising Actor – Anding Indrawani (Headhunter)

Most Promising Director – Zahir Omar (Fly By Night)

Best Original Story – Tan Twan Eng (The Garden Of Evening Mists)

Best Screenplay – Emir Ezwan (Roh)

Special Award for Behind the Scenes – Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Nawab

Lifetime Achievement Award – Fauziah Nawi

Best Supporting Actress – Junainah M. Lojong (Roh)

Best Supporting Actor – Remy Ishak (Sangkar)

Box Office Movie – Agent Ali The Movie

Best Poster – Walk With Me

Best Visual Special Effects – The Garden Of Evening Mists

Best Tatarias – Ella Sandera (Sangkar)

Best Fashion Design – Tengku Syahmi (Roh)

Best Music Score – Reinchez Ng (Roh)

Best Art Arrangement – Sangkar

Best Sound Arrangement – Agent Ali The Movie

Special Jury Award 1 – Suatu Ketika

Special Jury Award 2 – Geran

Special Jury Award 3 – Headhunter

Best Actress – Sinje Lee (The Garden Of Evening Mists)

Best Actor – Zul Ariffin (Sangkar)

Best Director – Khabir Bhatia (Sangkar)

Best Movie – Roh