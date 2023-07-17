Rosanna Arquette crashes car into shopping centre

Rosanna Arquette has crashed into a shopping centre, it has been reported.

The actress, known for starring in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Pulp Fiction, crashed a car into a Malibu shopping centre, according to Entertainment Weekly, though no other injuries were reported.

The site reports police saying that the star mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brake, and she was subsequently transported to hospital as “a precautionary measure”.

According to Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera (via The Malibu Times): “She was a little shook up about what happened.

“Around 9:45 a.m. a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three [pillars] that support the roof, luckily no one was injured, we had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.

“Right now we’re just waiting for engineering to come out to deem the building safe and make sure it’s safe. We’re here making sure it doesn’t collapse.”

Fox News further reports that the cause of the crash is “pending an investigation”, according to sheriffs.

BREAKING: A vehicle crashed into the Point Dume Pavillions shopping center around 9:45 a.m., no injuries were reported, the driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. @LHSLASD @LACoFDPIO are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8z6HTZBJVl — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) July 11, 2023

In other news, earlier this month director Quentin Tarantino’s original cast list for Pulp Fiction re-emerged on social media. As part of the list, it was confirmed that Arquette was originally singled out for the role of Jody, which she went on to play in the film.

According to the list, Michael Madsen was also the first choice for Vincent Vega ahead of John Travolta, while Alec Baldwin, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton were also considered.

Laurence Fishburne was also the first choice for Jules Winnfield ahead of Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Eddie Murphy and Charles S. Dutton, while Matt Dillon was first for Butch, with eventual star Bruce Willis not even listed.