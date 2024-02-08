Rowan Atkinson blamed for slow electric car sales in House Of Lords speech

Rowan Atkinson was blamed for the slow sale of electric car sales during a speech in the House Of Lords this week (February 6).

The Mr Bean actor was mentioned in The House of Lords during a meeting with the environment and climate change committee.

Thinktank group The Green Alliance spoke about the main obstacles the government faces in its aim to phase out petrol and diesel cars before 2035. They claimed an article written by Atkinson published last summer helped to damage the cause.

The article, published in The Guardian, was titled: “I love electric vehicles – and was an early adopter. But increasingly I feel duped.”

In a letter that was read out, they said: “One of the most damaging articles was a comment piece written by Rowan Atkinson in which has been roundly debunked,” (as per Sky).

They continued: “Unfortunately, fact checks never reach the same breadth of audience as the original false claim, emphasising the need to ensure high editorial standards around the net zero transition.”

Atkinson wrote in the piece: “Increasingly, I’m feeling that our honeymoon with electric cars is coming to an end, and that’s no bad thing.”

However, Atkinson’s views were used in the Lords as an example about “misleading” reports about electric vehicles.

