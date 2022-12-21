‘RRR’ director hints at sequel continuing fight against British colonists

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) director S.S. Rajamouli has dropped hints about a sequel to his critically acclaimed historical epic action-musical film.

While screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli’s father are currently hard at work on the story for the sequel, the director has now revealed to Variety that the sequel will see protagonists Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) taking on British colonisers once again. The impetus for the sequel’s plot was spurred by Rajamouli’s cousin M. M. Keeravani, he told the outlet adding that he requested that his father “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” Rajamouli shared, adding: “But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

RRR, which premiered on March 25 following a postponement from its original release date of July 30, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has since gone on to win critical acclaim both locally and abroad. The film recently received two Golden Globe nominations, taking the nod for best original song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and a nomination for best non-English language film.

Rajamouli was also named best director by the New York Film Critics Circle for his work on what represents his – and India’s – most expensive film to date with a production budget of $72 million.

The film’s plot centres around the undocumented period in the early lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, creating a fictional friendship between the two men. Set in the 1920s, the plot sees the two men crossing paths and becoming friends despite their opposing motivations, eventually uniting to rebel against British Raj administrator Scott Buxton.