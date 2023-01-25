‘RRR’ gets Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

Indian action-musical Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has scored an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Director S.S. Rajamouli revealed the nomination for the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ on his Instagram on January 24, with the proclaimation: “WE CREATED HISTORY”. In a lengthier follow-up post, Rajamouli paid tribute to all those involved in creating the song, writing, “The main reason is Tarak (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and (Ram) Charan’s sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

He added, “I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of ‘Naatu Naatu’ and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ previously won the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Original Song at the January 10 ceremony, emerging triumphant in a field that that included Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Carolina’), Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Lift Me Up’), Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Hold My Hand’), and Gregory Mann (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Ciao Papa’).

Rajamouli has also revealed that screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli’s father are currently hard at work on the story for the sequel to RRR, which is set to see Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s Komaram Bheem facing off against British colonisers once again.

The sequel’s plot was reportedly created by Rajamouli’s cousin M. M. Keeravani, with the director requesting that his father “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” Rajamouli shared, adding: “But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

RRR scored the top spot in NME‘s list of the best Asian films of 2022 with Hidzir Junaini writing, “RRR will wow you with its gargantuan scope, the escalating insanity of its bombastic sequences, and its adrenaline-fueled anti-imperial heart.”