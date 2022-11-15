‘RRR’ director says a sequel is in the works

A sequel to the popular Indian action film RRR has been confirmed.

Per a Variety report yesterday (November 14), it was announced that director S. S. Rajamouli is currently in the early stages of plotting RRR’s sequel and is working with his father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, for the film’s follow-up.

Over the weekend at a Chicago screening, the filmmaker opened up about the project. “My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about [RRR 2] and he’s working on the story,” Rajamouli shared.

Advertisement

Other details, including filming, actors and more, are scarce as of the moment.

Last April, lead actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. – who played Komaram Bheem – first suggested the possibility of the film’s sequel. “I’ve used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of RRR again. Sometimes, [if] you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It’s just a way of positive thinking, wanting for more,” he said.

RRR, released in March this year, follows the tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as they battle against the British Raj. It stars Ram Chara and N. T. Jr. and made a sales record worldwide with the highest opening-day earnings by an Indian film. It also won in Los Angeles’ Saturn Awards 2022, bagging the Best International Film award last October.

Hollywood directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson are among the film’s fans, both saying that they “loved it”, Hindustan Times reported. Meanwhile, video game creator and director Hideo Kojima revealed that he scanned Rajamouli’s face, potentially for a future game in the works.