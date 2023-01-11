‘RRR’ wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes for ‘Naatu Naatu’

Indian action-musical RRR has won the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Original Song with the track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Composers M. M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj received the award at the ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on January 10, emerging victorious in a field that included Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing, ‘Carolina’), Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Lift Me Up’), Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Hold My Hand’), and Gregory Mann (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Ciao Papa’).

M.M. Keeravanu took to the stage to deliver the acceptance speech for the award, saying, “I’m very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.”

He would go on to individually thank RRR’s director S. S. Rajamouli, actors N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in his speech, while also giving plaudits to the lyricists and co-composers for ‘Naatu Naatu’, as well as the programmers and scene animator who worked on the film.

S. S. Rajamouli has revealed that screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli’s father are currently hard at work on the story for the sequel to RRR, which is set to see Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) facing off against British colonisers once again. The film has won critical acclaim both locally and abroad since its March 25 premiere following a postponement from its original release date of July 30, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, having also scored a Golden Globes nomination for best non-English language film.

Rajamouli was also named best director by the New York Film Critics Circle for RRR.

RRR clinched the top spot in NME‘s 10 best Asian films of 2022 list, with Hidzir Junaini writing: “RRR will wow you with its gargantuan scope, the escalating insanity of its bombastic sequences, and its adrenaline-fueled anti-imperial heart.”