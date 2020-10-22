Rudy Giuliani responds to compromising scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Rudy Giuliani has claimed that a clip of him in the new Borat film, which appears to show him putting his hands inside his trousers while lying down on a bed, is “a complete fabrication”.

Giuliani is one of the political figures who unwittingly features in Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is set for release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (October 23).

In one of the scenes in the new film, Giuliani — who is a lawyer for US President Donald Trump and the former Mayor of New York City — is interviewed in a hotel suite by the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who in this particular scene is posing as a TV journalist.

Following the interview, which sees Giuliani speaking about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor invites Giuliani to join her for a drink in the bedroom of the hotel suite, which contains a number of hidden cameras.

After his microphone is taken off, Giuliani lies down on the bed in the room and appears to put his hands down his trousers. The pair are then interrupted by Borat (played by Baron Cohen), who runs in and tells Giuliani: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

After the scene in question made headlines around the world yesterday (October 21), Giuliani issued a response on Twitter last night in which he called the scene “a complete fabrication”.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani added that “as soon as I realised it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8″. No charges were brought against Cohen or his production team by the police, who found that no crime had been committed.

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” Giuliani added, referencing accusations of wrongdoing made by the Trump campaign of Biden and his son Hunter in regards to Ukraine and China while he was Vice President. Biden has denied these claims.

Neither Baron Cohen or his representatives have commented on either the Giuliani scene or his response.

Earlier this week, Baron Cohen detailed how he managed to sneak into a speech being made by Mike Pence while he was dressed as Donald Trump.