Russell Crowe lands role in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Russell Crowe will make a special appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

The forthcoming film is set to be released in May 2022, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

The Taika Waititi-directed film has now officially added Crowe to its cast list, with Deadline reporting that producers had been hoping to keep the A Beautiful Mind actor’s role under wraps.

However, following the recent emergence of photos from Australia which showed Crowe hanging out with members of the Thor: Love And Thunder cast, Deadline has now confirmed his involvement in the film.

It’s not yet known who Crowe will be portraying in the film, but his appearance in Thor: Love And Thunder is set to be among a number of surprise cameos.

Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy are among the rumoured names so far to be making an appearance in the Marvel movie.

Back in January Karen Gillan confirmed her involvement in Love And Thunder during a Q&A sessions with fans on Instagram.

“I cut [her hair] the other day in preparation for Nebula, so that we don’t have to get so much hair into the bald cap because I have so much hair, it’s unbelievable,” she explained about her preparation for the role. “It’s just so thick.”