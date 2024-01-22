Ryan Gosling is “wasting his time” making films like ‘Barbie’, argues Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone has suggested that Ryan Gosling is “wasting his time” making films like Barbie.

Gosling played the role of Ken in last year’s hit Greta Gerwig film, earning huge acclaim including a recent BAFTA nomination for Supporting Actor.

However, Stone – who has helmed films such as Platoon and JFK – criticised the film in a resurfaced interview with City A.M. from last year, hitting out at a “ridiculous” joke suggestion from Mattel’s boss that he could direct a Barbie sequel.

Advertisement

“Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money,” Stone added. “He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood.

“Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy. Even the Fast and Furious movies, which I used to enjoy, have become like Marvel movies. I mean, how many crashes can you see?”

During the interview, Stone also took aim at the John Wick films, recalling on a recent flight: “So on the plane I watched John Wick, which is three hours and some. And I fell asleep about 778 times during it. I kept waking up and having to face him killing more people. It’s like the world has degenerated into non-logic.”

Stone is known for being outspoken, the director criticising Hollywood back in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“It’s just so expensive — the marketing,” he told New York Times Magazine. “Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive. Hollywood now — you can’t make a film without a COVID adviser. You can’t make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It’s ridiculous.”

He added: “The Academy changes its mind every five, 10, two months about what it’s trying to keep up with. It’s politically correct, and it’s not a world I’m anxious to run out into. I’ve never seen it quite mad like this. It’s like an Alice in Wonderland tea party.”

Meanwhile, Gosling went viral last week for his stunned reaction to ‘I’m Just Ken’ winning ‘Best Original Song’ at the Critics Choice Awards.