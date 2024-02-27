Ryan Gosling will perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling will seemingly perform at the Oscars next month.

After months of haziness regarding Gosling’s performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the awards show, Variety has reportedly confirmed that the actor will join Mark Ronson onstage at the Academy Awards. Per Variety, the Academy has declined to comment on Gosling’s performance.

Gosling’s performance has been in question since the nominees for this year’s awards were announced earlier this January. Gosling has scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken, while Barbie scored to nods for Best Original Song – for ‘I’m Just Ken’ and Billie Eilish‘s ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Mark Ronson – who produced and wrote ‘I’m Just Ken’ – revealed that while he would love to perform the song at the Oscars, he would only do so with Gosling. He said to Variety: “No, I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

Meanwhile, Gosling said that like Ronson, he was open to performing at the Oscars but had not been approached as of early February. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Barbie picked up eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara. However, the Academy received backlash after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out on nominations for Best Actress and Best Director respectively.

Margot Robbie then shared her own opinion on the matter, saying: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.” Robbie then went on to highlight her disappointment at Gerwig’s Best Director snub.

Advertisement

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she stated. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”