Ryan Gosling wore a Ncuti Gatwa ‘Doctor Who’ t-shirt on ‘Barbie’ set

Ryan Gosling has been pictured wearing a t-shirt depicting actor Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who while filming on the set of Barbie.

Gatwa, who stars alongside Gosling in director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, shared the picture of the t-shirt (designed by fan Matthew Purchase) on Instagram.

“Dolls supporting Doctors,” Gatwa wrote. “Yass king. As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

The Sex Education star was announced to be taking over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who back in May. Russell T Davies, who revived and ran the show between 2005 and 2010, will also return as showrunner and succeed Chris Chibnall.

Davies shared the same picture on social media and joked that he would sue Gosling over the “illegal” merchandise.

“This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who,” Davies wrote on Instagram. “We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules.”

Gatwa and Gosling are believed to play different versions of Ken in Barbie, alongside Simu Liu. Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Hari Nef are reported to play different versions of the title character. Other cast members include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey.

As reported back in April, the film will not include Aqua’s 1997 hit ‘Barbie Girl’. While there isn’t a known reason for the track’s absence, there’s previously been disputes between the band and toy company Mattel.

Barbie is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023.