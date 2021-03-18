Ryan Reynolds finally watched his ‘Green Lantern’ film

Ryan Reynolds has finally watched his Green Lantern film – and live-tweeted the whole experience.

The actor, who played the title character in the 2011 DC film, marked St Patricks Day yesterday (March 18) by telling fans on Twitter he would watch his film ahead of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for the first time.

“Excited to see the Snyder Cut,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay.”

The actor then added that “it’s apparently the only fucking movie in existence that’s not streaming anywhere so you’re SOL if you want to watch along”, saying: “I’m going deep.”

He went on to say he usually only reads his own part of the script when on a job, so “this is genuinely exciting for me to watch”.

Reynolds said his character “seems reckless but likeable,” later commenting on a narrative trope writing: “Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move.”

He ended his thread with a tweet, writing: “Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch.”

New DC movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League is released worldwide on HBO Max today (March 18).

In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME wrote: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations. And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade.

“Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”