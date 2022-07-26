Ryan Reynolds makes Steve-O eat Carolina Reaper pepper in new advert

Jackass star Steve-O takes on the Carolina Reaper pepper in a new advert with Ryan Reynolds.

The stunt performer appears in an advert for Reynolds’ advertising platform MNTN, a software company designed to make it easier for brands to place adverts on television.

For a demonstration of the software, Reynolds, the chief creative officer at MNTN, enlisted Steve-O to upload an advert on the platform for his real hot sauce brand, Steve-O’s Hot Sauce For Your Butthole.

Before the demonstration, however, Steve-O is forced to take a bite from a Carolina Reaper pepper, known as one of the hottest in the world.

“I thought I was here to promote my small business using MNTN’s platform,” Steve-O remarks. “Oh, you are,” Reynolds replies. “But we’d also like to see you eat the peppers.”

Steve-O then runs through how the software works, while struggling to maintain his composure. “My whole throat is on fire like I just drank lava,” he adds.

A description for the video reads: “We had a full medical team on standby in case Steve-O accidentally got a piece of pepper on me during this MNTN demo. Safety first.”

Reynolds has also teamed up with Rob McElhenney for Welcome To Wrexham, an upcoming documentary series about the pair’s takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.

The series, executive produced by Reynolds and McElhenney, is set to be released on Disney+ on August 26 in the UK. It’s released on August 24 on FX and Hulu in the US.