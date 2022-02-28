Ryan Reynolds opens up about struggling with anxiety

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his struggles with anxiety, admitting he feels like he has “two parts” of his personality.

The Deadpool actor, who is well known for his comic and charismatic persona, has spoken about his mental health struggles in the past, and explained in a new interview that he has had anxiety throughout his life.

“I’ve had anxiety my whole life really,” he told CBS’ Sunday Morning. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens.”

Giving one past example, Reynolds explained: “When I would go out on, like, Letterman, back in the day, I was nervous.

“But I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be, I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit,’ just, like, something horrible’s gonna happen!

“But as soon as that curtain opens – and this happens in my work a lot too – it’s like this little guy takes over,” he added. “And he’s like, ‘I got this. You’re cool.’

“I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I’m this different person. And I leave that interview going, ‘God, I’d love to be that guy!'”

Speaking back in 2018, Reynolds spoke about his struggles with anxiety and depression, saying: ”I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that. [I exercise every day] otherwise, I start to get a little bummed. For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons.”

The star went on to partly blame his anxiety issues on his relationship with his late father, saying: “My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us.

”This is not meant to be some sob story – everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard – but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I’ve dealt with anxiety in different ways.”

He added: ”I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it’s the anti-complacency pill, but it’s also something that you need to manage.”

In other news, Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have agreed to match up to $1million (£745,711) in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency to help support Ukrainian refugees affected by the ongoing conflict in the country.