Ryan Reynolds says Disney want a ‘Free Guy’ sequel

Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds says that Disney have ordered a sequel to the new film.

The film, which was released on Friday (August 13) after COVID-enforced delays, sees Guy (Reynolds) starring as a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a character inside an open world video game. He then tries to save his friends from getting deleted by the game’s creator.

The film was directed by Shawn Levy, with a cast including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and more.

“Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony,” Reynolds tweeted. “If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed.”

Reynolds’ claim was then seemingly confirmed by 20th Century Studios as they retweeted the post, while Levy quote tweeted it, adding: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Reviewing Free Guy, NME wrote: “Along the way, there are clever send-ups of gaming culture, cute cameos from some Hollywood A-listers, and committed peacocking from Waititi as an increasingly ridiculous asshole baddie.

“Free Guy gets a bit sentimental at the finish, but by then this tremendously likeable film has probably earned its side order of cheese. Where so many Hollywood blockbusters feel like less than the sum of their parts, this one is so well executed that it ends up exceeding expectations – kind of like Guy himself.”

Elsewhere, Reynolds recently opened up about the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s cameo in Free Guy, which was planned and filmed before he passed away in November 2020.

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” Reynolds told E!. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.”