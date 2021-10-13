Ryu Seung-ryong on ‘Perhaps Love’ co-star Oh Na-ra: “She was a perfect fit”

Veteran South Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong has shared his experience working opposite Oh Na-ra on the set of Perhaps Love.

Scheduled to premiere this November, the upcoming film Perhaps Love stars Ryu Seung-ryong (Miracle In Cell No. 7, Kingdom), Oh Na-ra (Welcome to Waikiki 2, Racket Boys) and Kim Hie-won (Voice, Pawn) as its leads.

The upcoming romantic-comedy film will follow Hyun, played by Ryu, who is a best-selling author in the midst of preparing to write his next book, despite going through a seven-year-long slump.

In a recent press conference for the upcoming film, Ryu revealed that the “unusual relationship between [the film’s] characters” was what drew him to the project, according to The Korea Herald.

“I was curious to know who would take the role of my ex-wife, Mi-ae,” he shared, adding that he had always thought of Oh Na-ra as an “outstanding actor”, especially after her performance in the TV series SKY Castle. “I was thrilled to hear the news that she would co-star in the movie. It turned out that she was a perfect fit to play Mi-ae,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, director Cho Eun-ji also opened up about the lighthearted atmosphere on the Perhaps Love set. “The cast and the crew, including myself, were always laughing while shooting,” Cho recalled.

“I actually got a note of warning from the sound recording director because I giggled too much even in a serious scene,” he said. The film’s director also added that because of this, the audience would be able to “feel this positive energy and laugh a lot”.

