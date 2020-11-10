Sal Priadi to make movie debut in adaptation of Eka Kurniawan novel

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sal Priadi will make his movie debut in an upcoming adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s novel Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas.

The main cast of the Palari Films production was revealed over the weekend, as The Jakarta Post reported. The film will be directed by Edwin and is due to premiere in 2021.

The 2014 novel – which was translated into English in 2017 and bears the title of Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash – revolves around Ajo Kawir (played in the film by Marthino Lio), a fighter who is keeping his sexual impotency a secret.

Advertisement

He is joined by his childhood friend Tokek (played by Sal) throughout the story. The film will also star Ladya Cheryl, who will play Iteung, a female bodyguard of the local mafia.

See Palari Films’ announcement poster and the “first look” photos below.

First Look "Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas" pic.twitter.com/JAr0sZnG31 — Cuitan Si Burung (@SepertiDendam) November 5, 2020

Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas will be Sal’s acting debut. Before the announcement was made, he took part in Palari Films’ book reading and discussion series on the novel.

Watch it below.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Sal released his debut album ‘Berhati’, which spawned the hits ”Amin Paling Serius’ and ‘Ikat Aku Di Tulang Belikatmu’.

He has also received Best Male Pop Solo and Top Collaboration Song of the Year nominations at the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards and Billboard Indonesia Music Awards from 2018 to 2020.

Meanwhile, his co-star Lio is known for his roles in the 2018 biopic Sultan Agung: Tahta, Perjuangan, Cinta and the HBO Asia series Grisse. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI).

In 2016, the film scenario for Seperti Dendam, Rindu Harus Dibayar Tuntas won Most Promising Project at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market. It also bagged the Post-Production Award at the 2018 Hong Kong Asian Film Market.

Palari Films, founded by Meiske Taurisia and Muhammad Zaidy in 2016, has released two other feature films: Aruna dan Lidanhya (2018) and Posesif (2017).