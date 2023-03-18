Sam Neill “back at work” after being treated for blood cancer

Sam Neill has revealed that he’s been receiving treatment for stage three blood cancer and is now in remission.

The Jurassic Park franchise star has spoken to various outlets about writing his new memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, which he credits with giving him a “reason to live” following his diagnosis in March 2022.

He told The Guardian: “I realised it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live. I would go to bed thinking, ‘I’ll write about that tomorrow… that will entertain me.'”

Neill told the BBC that he was diagnosed with “a ferocious type of aggressive” non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The New Zealander said that he first noticed he had lumpy glands in his neck during a publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion last year.

The actor said that reaction to his health news was “pretty phlegmatic” but it made him “take stock of things”.