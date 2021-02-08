Sam Neill upset Michael Fassbender by naming his pet cockerel after him

Sam Neill has revealed that he has a cockerel named after fellow actor Michael Fassbender, something that latter apparently wasn’t too pleased about.

The Jurassic World: Dominion actor opened up the animals on his New Zealand farm in a new interview on ITV daytime show This Morning, revealing he has a number of pets named after famous stars.

Explaining that he has a cow called Helena Bonham Carter, as well as rams called Jeff Goldblum and Timothy Spall, Neill then admitted to having a cockerel named after a certain actor.

When asked by co-presenter Phillip Schofield for the rooster’s name, the star laughed as he said: “I’m slightly embarrassed about that now, I won’t say his name because he took offence.”

“Oh I thought he was quite pleased!” co-presenter Holly Willoughby suggested. “Our researchers thought he’d be quite impressed, but maybe that’s not the case.”

“Not everyone is happy to be named after a [cockerel],” Neill laughed.

Later on in the interview, the actor then fessed-up: “It’s Michael Fassbender actually. I might as well tell you, it’s Michael Fassbender.”

“If you hadn’t done it, when you’d gone, I was going to say it,” Schofield said, as Willoughby joked: “I’ve got so many follow-up questions for this but I’m not sure we’re allowed to.”

Neill is due to reprise his role of Dr Alan Grant in Dominion, and recently defended the much-maligned 2001 third Jurassic Park movie.

“I was just talking to someone earlier in the day who said, ‘I really like Jurassic Park III and it gets an unfair [treatment],'” he said

“And I said, ‘Thank you very much.’ I agree that the last 10 minutes are way too easy and way too hurried, but I think up to that point, it’s pretty damn good.”

Dominion, which will be released in 2022, will also see the returns of original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, as well as Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.