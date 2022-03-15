Sam Raimi wants to make a Batman film: “I’d come running”

Sam Raimi has said that he would love to direct a Batman film in the future.

The Spider-Man and Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness director recently opened up about his love for the caped crusader.

“I’ve always loved Batman,” Raimi told Empire in a new interview. “If I ever saw the Batsignal up in the air, I’d come running.

“If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming from the darkness, I would also tentatively step outside.”

Reflecting on other characters that he’d like to make more films for, he added: “And Spider-Man would be ahead of Doctor Strange, but I don’t want to put him down the list!”

Matt Reeves most recently put a new spin on the character with The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and more.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch recently said he believes that the forthcoming sequel will be as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It’s a big, big movie,” he said. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”