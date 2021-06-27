Samuel L. Jackson to receive honorary Oscar at 2022 ceremony

Samuel L. Jackson is among a number of actors set to receive honorary Oscars at the Academy’s Governors Awards next year.

Alongside Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will also be presented with awards, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will go to Danny Glover.

The 12th Governors Awards, the first since the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, will be held on January 15, 2022.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honourees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin said of the awards in a statement.

“Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers.

Rubin added: “Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognising our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

TV ratings for this year’s Oscars, held in April, dropped by 58 per cent. The ceremony drew 9.85million viewers in total and attracted adults aged 18-49 as a key demographic.

Last year, the Academy Awards were watched by 23.6million viewers and earned a 5.3 rating, versus this year’s 1.9 rating.

Advertisement

Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever, and the first woman of colour, to win Best Director for Nomadland, while Soul took home the award for Best Animated Feature, becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in US cinemas.