Sandra Bullock is an ex-con in first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock as an ex-convict struggling to re-adapt to society.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven by Sally Wainwright.

Bullock plays the lead role of Ruth Slater who, after serving a prison sentence for a violent crime, faces judgment as she re-enters society and searches for her younger sister, who she lost contact with.

You can check out the trailer below.

Alongside Bullock, the film boasts a supporting cast that includes Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Aisling Franciosi (Game Of Thrones), Rob Morgan (Daredevil), Vincent D’Onofrio (Men In Black) and Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher).

The Unforgivable is set to be released in select cinemas November 24, and arrives on Netflix on December 10.

This marks Bullock’s first film since 2018’s Bird Box, which became a huge smash hit for Netflix despite mixed reviews.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “More than anything, this is display of what movie stars can do.

“Bullock’s time bomb performance, always tamping down the scream she clearly wants to let out, is riveting. The film she gifts it to is not much to see.”