Watch the chilling trailer for Joko Anwar’s ‘Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion’

The official trailer for Joko Anwar’s second movie in his Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave) series, Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion, has been released.

The Indonesian filmmaker previously previewed the film with two brief teasers on social media. The first, which was released in February, depicted scenes of two pocong – shroud ghosts – illuminated by a match. Meanwhile, a second teaser, which he shared earlier this month, depicted a girl calling for her mother in a dark, misty building, replete with chilling screeches and tolling bell.

The anticipated sequel will arrive in cinemas on August 4. Its official trailer arrived today (June 16) – watch it below.

Anwar’s first instalment of Satan’s Slave – released in 2017 – won both critical acclaim and box office success. More than 4.2 million viewers watched the film en route to a box office of $10.5 million – which made it the highest-grossing domestic Indonesian film of 2017.

Meanwhile, the movie also won seven awards at Festival Film Indonesia awards out of 13 nominations, including Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction. The film was a loose remake-prequel of an identically titled 1980 Indonesian horror film by Sisworo Gautama Putra.

Pengabdi Setan 2 was officially announced this January. The film was originally rumoured to be in production in September 2019, but was ultimately delayed by Anwar’s other directorial commitments. The director released two films that year: the folk horror film Perempuan Tanah Jahanam (Impetigore) and superhero flick Gundala.

In April, it was revealed that Anwar was also directing the sci-fi horror movie Fritzchen, which is based on a 1953 short story by the American author Charles Beaumont about a young boy and his experience with a creature on a beach.