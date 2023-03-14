Korean network SBS faces backlash for editing Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars acceptance speech

South Korean television network SBS has come under fire for editing out a portion of Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Michelle Yeoh‘s Oscars acceptance speech.

At the 2023 Oscars yesterday (March 13), Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win in the Best Actress category for her work in the critically acclaimed A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The actress gave a rousing acceptance speech, dedicated to “all the little boys and girls who look like me” and telling them to chase their dreams. She ended off with a heart-warming message to women around the world, saying: “And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

However, SBS has since received criticism for the way it edited the actress’ speech for news coverage, with online commentators accusing the network of misogyny, per Newsen. In its coverage, SBS trimmed out the middle of Yeoh’s speech, notably cutting out the “And ladies” portion of her address. Watch it below.

sbs뉴스 양자경 수상한거 보도하는데 “여성분들에게”라고 한 거 싹 잘라먹고 내보낸 거 봐 ㅋㅋㅋ 진짜 개띠껍다 https://t.co/hEqOTAFaiM pic.twitter.com/kV2UFfgyqI — 95 (@loveisopentoeic) March 13, 2023

SBS News Agency has since responded to the criticism in a statement to the media, per NoCutNews: “We excluded the word because we felt that the message, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ wasn’t exclusive to women,” as translated by Koreaboo.

According to Newsen, Yeoh’s historic win was covered by all three major television broadcasters in South Korea – namely KBS, MBS and SBS – but SBS was the only network to edit the speech as such.

Meanwhile, Malaysians have been celebrating Yeoh’s win, with the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying on Twitter that the nation “take[s] enormous pride in her achievement”.

Other prominent figures that have congratulated the actress include Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, member of Parliament Syed Saddiq and more. See more reactions to Yeoh’s historic win here.