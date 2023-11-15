Actor Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the possibility of her reprising her role of Black Widow in a recent interview.

The Marriage Story star appeared on the Today show on Monday, to discuss her upcoming film, Tower Of Terror, which is based on the popular Disney World ride.

While there she was quizzed by Al Roker about her possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes after the studio reportedly hinted at bringing back the original Avengers following box-office struggles.

However, Johannson’s character of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow sacrifices herself to save Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye character in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor responded to a question about the rumours saying: “Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

When asked whether she had been approached to return in her iconic role, the 38-year-old actor said: “You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad.”

While on the show, the Oscar-nominated actor spoke to the host, Savannah Guthrie who also asked Johannason about the revival of her character.

She said: “It would be a miracle” for her character return.

“It would be a real Marvel Miracle. It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure,” she added.

Elsewhere, Marvel reportedly suffered its worst opening weekend in MCU history with the release of The Marvels, which received a three-star review from NME.