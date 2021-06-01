Scarlett Johansson hopes ‘Black Widow’ brings fans “resolution” after ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Scarlett Johansson hopes the forthcoming Black Widow film brings fans “some resolution” after her character’s demise in Avengers: Endgame, according to a recent interview.

Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War, and presumably before Avengers: Infinity War. Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff died in Endgame after sacrificing herself on Vormir to help Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) obtain the Soul Stone. Unlike Iron Man’s Tony Stark, Romanoff did not receive a funeral in the film.

Speaking to Total Film (via ComingSoon.net), the actor said she wants fans to feel closure after what could be seen as an unresolved end for the character in Endgame.

“Our goal was for them to feel satisfied with this story,” she told Total Film. “That they could maybe have some resolution, I think, with this character’s death, in a way. It felt like people wanted that.”

Black Widow will arrive in cinemas and on Disney+ from July 9. The film’s cast also includes Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. Marvel shared the latest trailer in April, and in March, it was revealed Johansson and Pugh were both ill with pneumonia while filming.

“It was like being in the army,” director Cate Shortland said of the four-month filming period while Johansson and Pugh were dealing with the illness.