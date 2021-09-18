‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy reportedly lands huge new Netflix deal

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has reportedly landed a huge new deal with Netflix.

As reported in Variety, the deal will see him write, direct, produce and star in an upcoming new romantic comedy for the streaming giants.

While details of the deal are under wraps, Variety report that sources say it will see Levy work across both television and film for the streamer.

It is thought that work on the new projects will begin next year.

Last year, Levy teased the possibility of a spin-off film for Schitt’s Creek.

He hinted at the possibility fresh from a clean sweep at the 2020 Emmy awards, where the sitcom won seven awards across all the comedy categories.

Levy addressed the future of the characters on the big screen saying after the award wins: “To be honest this is the best way we could have ever ended the show,” Levy told press backstage at the ceremony, as Variety reported.

Speaking about a possible spin-off, he then said: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

Schitt’s Creek became the first series to win every major comedy series award at the Emmys, as the show took home awards for Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy for their performances – while Daniel Levy won for writing and directing, alongside Andrew Cividino.