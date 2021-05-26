‘School Of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark dies after being hit by a car

School Of Rock actor Kevin Clark has died aged 32 after being hit by a car, it has been reported.

Clark, who played drummer Freddy ‘Spazzy McGee’ Jones in the 2003 hit film, is said to have been riding his bicycle in Chicago this morning (May 26) when he was struck (via TMZ).

According to the outlet, the actor was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:04am CT.

It is reported that a 20-year-old woman was driving the car, a Hyundai Sonata, that hit Clark. She was not arrested but has been issued with citations, police told TMZ.

Clark, born in Highland Park, Illinois, was just 12 years old when he secured the role of Freddy in School Of Rock, which stars Jack Black as the fake substitute teacher Dewey Finn. He did not appear in any further films.

Paying tribute to Clark on Instagram, Black shared a still of the pair in School Of Rock as well as a more recent image. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon,” he wrote as the caption.

“Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.” You can see the post below.

Back in 2018, Clark reunited with Black following a Tenacious D show in Chicago. Clark, who played drums in the band Dreadwolf, subsequently posted an image of their run-in online. “Kinda a must here, but it’s not every day you get to see Jack Black wearing your [band’s] t shirt,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated