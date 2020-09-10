Scream actor David Arquette has detailed what to expect from upcoming sequel Scream 5.

The film, currently set for a 2022 release, is the first in the franchise to be made following the death of iconic horror director Wes Craven, who helmed the first four.

“The directors coming on board were really inspired by Wes for themselves in their lives and careers, and it’s an opportunity to continue with his legacy,” Arquette told NME.

“But it’s gonna be really sad without him, I’ve been thinking about it a lot – important conversations we had in the past. I still feel [like] he is with us in spirit.”

Shooting exactly 25 years after the original, Scream 5 will mark a new chapter for the long-running franchise which gave Arquette and many other actors (including his ex-wife Courteney Arquette, who he met on set and will also return) an early break.

“It’s like 25 years of chronicling our life,” Arquette said. “I mean, I had a child out of this film! It’s a very important film for me, sort of transcending typical filmmaking.”

The actor then said he joins fans around the world in hoping that Neve Campbell, who played lead character Sidney Prescott in the previous films, will reprise her role.

“We just really have our fingers crossed – it would be great to have the whole team back together,” Arquette said.

While plot details remain under wraps, Arquette revealed that Scream 5 has a complete script. “The only other film that had a complete script was the first one,” he explained, “so that’s a really good sign. I think it’s in great hands.”

Scream 5 is scheduled to come out on January 14, 2022.