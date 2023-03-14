Here’s every song on the ‘Scream VI’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Scream VI has been released – check it out below.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the slasher sequel takes place one year after the events of previous instalment Scream (2022) and transports masked villain Ghostface from Woodsboro to New York.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox all reprise their roles, who join newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czemy, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

It marks the first Scream movie not to feature Neve Campbell aka Sidney Prescott, who turned down a role in the sequel over a pay dispute.

Who composed the Scream 6 score?

The Scream VI score is composed by Brian Tyler (Iron Man 3) and Sven Faulconer. You can stream the entire 38-song album below.

What songs are included on the Scream 6 soundtrack?

The film’s soundtrack features songs by other artists – which includes a new track by Demi Lovato titled ‘Still Alive’, co-written and produced by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

You can check out the full list of songs featured in Scream VI below.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Scream VI isn’t perfect: the constant meta references felt inventive in last year’s reboot, but here grow tiresome…. Throw in the usual exposition sessions, which keep the viewer up to date on the plot but make it feel like a Gen Z Poirot, and it could all start to get on your nerves.

“Luckily, such is the sheer, bloody joy of the thing that you’ll be too preoccupied to notice. Maybe more horror baddies should move to New York?”