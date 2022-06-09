‘Scream’ stars support Neve Campbell after she exits ‘Scream 6’ over pay dispute

Scream stars have supported Neve Campbell’s decision to leave the upcoming sixth instalment.

The actor, who plays Sidney Prescott in the horror franchise, announced this week she rejected the chance to reprise her role in Scream 6 as “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise”.

Speaking to Variety, Campbell said: “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Since the announcement, fellow franchise veterans David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy have voiced their support.

Speaking on podcast Fireside Chat via Twitter, Lillard said: “Did Tom Cruise take less money from Top Gun Maverick? Fuck no dude. So why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on?

“And was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit. Did they make a shit ton of money? Yes. Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she’s done in five movies of a franchise? Yes, because she’s a female lead of one of the most successful horror franchises.”

Speaking to Comicbook.com shortly after news of Campbell’s departure broke, Arquette said: “A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision.”

He added: “That is sudden, it’s a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure.”

In a video on his YouTube channel, Jamie Kennedy, who plays Randy Meeks in the franchise, claimed he’s seen the script for Scream 6 and said Campbell’s character “played a heavy part”.

“It’s the new people behind the scenes who are literally not paying the face of the franchise,” Kennedy said. “It’s from the people who weren’t involved from the get-go.”

Four cast members have been confirmed for Scream 6, including Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream 6 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 31, 2023.