Seann William Scott reveals tiny fee he received for ‘American Pie’

American Pie star Seann William Scott has revealed the tiny fee he received for appearing in the huge blockbuster.

The first American Pie film was released in 1999, with a sequel following in 2001 before two spin-offs: American Wedding and American Reunion.

The first film in the series went on to make $235million (£182m) at the box office, yet Scott has revealed that he received only $8,000 (£6,200) for his starring appearance as Stifler.

Speaking to chat show host Rick Elsen, Scott said that even that low fee “was a lot of money for me at the time.

“I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby’,” he laughed.

“I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000.”

Last year, it was revealed that a fifth film in the American Pie franchise is in the works at Universal, and will be penned by filmmaker Sujata Day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work on a long-rumoured fifth film in the series is now in progress, and is being written by Day for Universal 1440 Entertainment.

It adds that the story for the film is based on Day’s original script that was pitched, and promises a “fresh take” on the franchise.

“Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all time faves!” Day wrote on Twitter to confirm the news. “So excited to be working on this movie.”

Back in 2018, co-star Tara Reid hinted that a fifth American Pie movie could be on the way, saying: “I met the directors recently at the Emmy party and I said, ‘Let’s do the fifth movie, the franchise needs another movie’. They replied, ‘It will happen! We’re going to make another!’”