See the first reactions to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The first reactions to The Matrix Resurrections are in, with opinions ranging from it being an “astonishing” watch to it being “meta to a fault”.

The Matrix Resurrections, which is released in cinemas on December 22 (also available to watch on HBO Max in the US from the same day), is the fourth instalment in the franchise and the first since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Keanu Reeves returns to his starring role as Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity. Original The Matrix director Lana Wachowski has helmed the latest project, however, her sister Lily has not been involved this time.

Members of the press, the film industry and other lucky viewers have been able to watch the anticipated sequel ahead of its release next week. Reactions are mixed but generally lean towards the positive – take a look below.

Consequence‘s Liz Shannon Miller wrote on Twitter: “It’s not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I’m just so happy about that.”

Film critic Dimitri Kraus wrote: “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a grandiose palate cleanser for the era of clinical nostalgia bait and sexless tentpoles: a totally earnest sci-fi romance with some of the most exuberant set pieces this side of Fury Road, empathetic and incisive in equal measure. Astonishing stuff.”

Slash Film‘s chief film critic Chris Evangelista added: “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections”

Matt Patches added: “The Matrix Resurrections: best movie of the year? So angry, so joyous, so fun.”

Elsewhere, there were more mixed reactions. The Film Stage‘s Nick Newman wrote: “The Matrix Resurrections — good stuff is unfathomably great, missteps mostly means to a lovely end. Nice movie about getting old. So swooningly romantic I sometimes couldn’t take it.”

The New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan wrote: “MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is much more meta than you’re expecting, locking on to the original film like a Sonic & Knuckles cartridge so it can remix and riff to Lana W’s delight. Loved all that, loved the love story, loved gay actors throwing punches. But action is surprisingly blah!”

There were also some who were less impressed with the film. Mashable‘s Alison Foreman wrote: “I am deeply happy for those who will enjoy #TheMatrixResurrections. I am, regrettably, not among them. It’s leagues better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which let’s be clear are really not good – but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way.”

Film critic Jeff Nelson said: “#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous instalments and is meta to a fault.”

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson wrote: “#TheMatrixResurrections is a comedy. The action is disappointing and the new characters are thin. But the metatextual commentary is biting. It wrestles with its own legacy in that JURASSIC WORLD/BAD BOYS 3/RP1 fashion. I prefer the first three, but this is a wild swing.”