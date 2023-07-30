Seth Rogen discusses why he doesn’t want to work for Marvel or DC

Seth Rogen has revealed why he doesn’t want to work for Marvel or DC.

The actor, who recently worked on the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie and owns the production company that helps make Amazon Prime‘s The Boys, was asked in a new interview what has kept him “turned off” from joining other movie franchises like the two comic based giants.

“Honestly, probably fear. We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love,” he told Polygon.

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?

“And what’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. We are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!”

It comes after he previously said that Marvel films are made predominantly for kids.

“I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” Rogen said at the time. “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know?”

He added: “There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

But he also insisted that The Boys wouldn’t exist without Marvel.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out in UK cinemas now and in the US on August 2.