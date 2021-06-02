Seth Rogen is making a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot

Seth Rogen has said that he will produce a CG-animated reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The actor announced his involvement with the project on Twitter. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to)” Rogen wrote under a promotional diary entry from one of the franchise’s lead characters, Leonardo.

The diary page confirms that Leonardo’s fellow turtles Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello are back in the mix, as well as their longstanding reporter friend April O’Neil.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines director Jeff Rowe is on board to helm the film. Rogen’s collaborator Evan Goldberg, who has worked with the actor on Superbad, Knocked Up and much more, will also produce the film. Bad Neighbours writer Brendan O’Brien will pen the script.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began life as a comic book in the 1980s, which was then adapted into several animated series. A live-action film franchise followed in the 1990s. In 2014, Michael Bay produced two new films that have grossed over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Rogen is producing a lengthy list of upcoming projects, including mini-series Pam & Tommy. Rogen will also be starring in the show, about the whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Rogen plays plays Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole Pam and Tommy’s safe, and consequently their sex tape, from their house.

Steven Spielberg also cast Rogen to play his favourite uncle in upcoming project The Fabelmans, a biopic of the director’s childhood years.