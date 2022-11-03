Watch the new action-packed teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a new teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan as part of his 57th birthday celebrations.

Released on November 2 in conjunction with the star’s birthday, the trailer for the latest entry into producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe sees Khan taking on the titular role as a spy who went missing for several years after being captured on a mission, where he was reportedly tortured.

The trailer shows Khan taking on his adversaries with an ever-escalating arsenal, starting with a shotgun and eventually working his way up to a rocket launcher as the trailer reveals several adrenaline-fuelled sequences including a helicopter drop.

Watch the trailer for Pathaan below.

The first poster for the film was released on June 25, with the film’s director Siddharth Anand telling Variety, “[Khan] is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan.”

Previous films in Chopra’s spy universe include the Salman Khan- and Katrina Kaif-starring Tiger series, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as the Hrithik Roshan film War.

Pathaan is set to premiere on January 25 in conjunction with India’s Republic Day holiday and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. IMAX screenings will also be available.